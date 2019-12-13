3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Did the perpetrators of the genocide of Belarusians in Ozarichi get punished?
The head of Ozarichi Death Camp Memorial tells whether those involved in the genocide of Belarusians in Ozarichi punished and how important it is to remember and know about those events to the younger generation.
"Unfortunately, not all of them were punished. They were hidden by the allies in the anti-Hitler coalition. But Richard, commander of the 35th Infantry Division, fully answered for his crimes - he was executed along with 18 other war criminals in Minsk at the military hippodrome in 1946," states Zinaida Khlebovets.
Ozarichi Memorial today allows us to feel ourselves all the tragedy that the Belarusian people endured.
"There is no future without knowledge of the history of the past. We have not forgotten what happened here 80 years ago. We should come to these places, we should honor the memory and take responsibility for this memory," expressed her opinion the head of Ozarichi Memorial.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All