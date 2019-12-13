PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Did the perpetrators of the genocide of Belarusians in Ozarichi get punished?

The head of Ozarichi Death Camp Memorial tells whether those involved in the genocide of Belarusians in Ozarichi punished and how important it is to remember and know about those events to the younger generation.

"Unfortunately, not all of them were punished. They were hidden by the allies in the anti-Hitler coalition. But Richard, commander of the 35th Infantry Division, fully answered for his crimes - he was executed along with 18 other war criminals in Minsk at the military hippodrome in 1946," states Zinaida Khlebovets.

Ozarichi Memorial today allows us to feel ourselves all the tragedy that the Belarusian people endured.

"There is no future without knowledge of the history of the past. We have not forgotten what happened here 80 years ago. We should come to these places, we should honor the memory and take responsibility for this memory," expressed her opinion the head of Ozarichi Memorial.

