Amendments to health law to be considered in House of Representatives today

The changes regulate digitalization, in particular the issuance of electronic prescriptions, and the accreditation of medical institutions. The first reading will also consider the bills on hydro-meteorological and veterinary activities. In addition, they will discuss amendments to the intergovernmental Belarusian-Russian agreement on prices of natural gas supplies to Belarus.

