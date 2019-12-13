Attempt to violate airspace of Belarus made

The Ministry of Defense informed about the attempt of violation of the airspace of Belarus. The air force and air defense on duty stopped a provocation from Lithuania at 7.30 pm yesterday. A probe of eight balloons was launched in Oshmyany District. Their flight was stopped by Mi-24 helicopter crews from the air defense forces. They did it without using weapons.



The air force and air defense command commented on the statement of the Lithuanian side about the alleged violation of the Belarusian helicopter airspace.



The Military Department sent the relevant materials to the Foreign Ministry to respond to the Lithuanian side.



