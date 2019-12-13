About 40 bills considered by Belarusian MPs at new Parliament session

A number of resonant laws is on the agenda. Many norms need to be brought in line with the updated Constitution. In addition, traditionally much attention is paid to economic and social bills, cooperation with parliamentarians of other countries and work with citizens' appeals. Anton Malyuta reports on the highlights of this legislative season.



The Belarusian parliament has finally restructured its work in accordance with the new Constitution. The session opens today, September 20, and will end on the last working day of June. In total, the legislative season will last more than nine months. It seems like a lot of time, but you have to consider the amount of work that deputies and senators have to do. This is not only current issues, but also a global update of the legislation.



Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:Now the task of deputies and senators is to bring legislation in line with what the people voted for. We write our own laws ourselves, without regard to what they say from the outside. The aim is clear - the stable functioning of the state and society.

