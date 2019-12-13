Alexander Lukashenko: Housing and utilities should become a priority for the regions

The President addresses the problems of the communal sector time and again. More than once Alexander Lukashenko has stressed: The housing and utilities sector should become a priority for the regions. Three years ago, we went through the pain points. All decisions have been enshrined in the 7th directive. And a lot has been done in terms of transparency in the formation of tariffs and in terms of reducing the cost of services.



While establishing public order, they try to use modern equipment and machinery - there are enough domestic solutions in this area. Engineering networks have become more reliable, water quality has become better, renovation work does not stop for a minute. All this requires concentration of efforts and investment, but gradually forms a more comfortable environment for life.



So far, every fifth appeal to the Presidential Administration is somehow related to the housing and utilities sector. The quality and timing of major repairs, maintenance of entrances, landscaping of yards - this is the top of complaints about the utility sector. There was an important message from the President in Polotsk: people shouldn't be left alone with complicated issues. The overhaul is one of them. But the initiative to tidy up the yard territories is only welcome.



In general, the housing and utilities sector should develop more efficiently, shortcomings should be addressed. The system must be more flexible and work for people.



