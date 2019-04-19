President's Address actively discussed in expert community

The President’s Address to the People and the National Assembly is actively discussed in the expert community. Political scientists note the openness of communication inherent to Alexander Lukashenko. Analysts drew attention to the breadth of topics covered, highlighting international relations and security in a separate block.



As noted by political scientist Vadim Borovik, the Head of State reaffirmed our strategic course towards the creation of a union state maintaining the policy of cooperation with Europe, the Russian Federation and other countries. The multi-vector foreign policy is the basis for ensuring our national security and sovereignty.



