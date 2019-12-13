3.42 RUB
President to deliver Address to Nation and National Assembly on January 28
President Alexander Lukashenko will address the nation and the National Assembly on Friday, January 28, announced the Press Secretary of the head of state Natalya Eismont.
The Palace of the Republic has been chosen as the venue. The Press Secretary of the President also said that the event will be broadcast live on national channels and radio. The previous experience of working in such a large format proved it to be very popular and was received positively by the people. It is also important for deputies and senators, for the invited guests from the regions, for our activists, and for journalists and bloggers.
