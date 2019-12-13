PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Issues raised during President’s Address concern everyone

This opinion was shared by all the meeting participants.

Irina Malevanaya, Director of the National Sports Center: "As a representative of the medical and sports sectors, I was certainly pleased with the positive and high appreciation of all the work carried out during the coronavirus epidemic in our country. Of course, as a mother, I was pleased with all the messages, plans and prospects that the President plans for the next five years for the younger generation."

