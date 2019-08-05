PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus takes second place in "Tank biathlon"

According to the results of the second race of the individual race of the competition "Tank biathlon" the team of Belarus is in the second place. Today, our tankers competed with crews from China, Serbia and Azerbaijan at the Alabino test site in Russia. The crew made only one mistake and got a minute of penalty time. As a result, we lost to the Chinese team and took second place.

