Incidence of hepatitis B and C diseases on steady decline in Belarus for last 15 years

In Belarus, for the last 15 years there is a tendency of decline in the incidence of hepatitis B and C. This was told to journalists by Irina Glinskaya, associate professor of the chair of epidemiology and microbiology of the Belarusian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education, reports BELTA.

"In Belarus over the last 15 years there is a tendency of decline in the incidence of hepatitis B and C, primarily due to the fact that the incidence rates of acute forms of these hepatitis are decreasing. This is natural, especially when we are talking about viral hepatitis B. Here we have quite serious victories among the vaccinated, primarily children. Cases are registered very rarely, not every year. This is thanks to vaccine prophylaxis," explained Irina Glinskaya.