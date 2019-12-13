3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Incidence of hepatitis B and C diseases on steady decline in Belarus for last 15 years
In Belarus, for the last 15 years there is a tendency of decline in the incidence of hepatitis B and C. This was told to journalists by Irina Glinskaya, associate professor of the chair of epidemiology and microbiology of the Belarusian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education, reports BELTA.
"In Belarus over the last 15 years there is a tendency of decline in the incidence of hepatitis B and C, primarily due to the fact that the incidence rates of acute forms of these hepatitis are decreasing. This is natural, especially when we are talking about viral hepatitis B. Here we have quite serious victories among the vaccinated, primarily children. Cases are registered very rarely, not every year. This is thanks to vaccine prophylaxis," explained Irina Glinskaya.
She noted that today Belarusians under the age of 34 are well protected by vaccination against hepatitis B. "They received vaccinations at birth or at the age of 13. Currently, our national calendar provides hepatitis B vaccination for children under one year of age, starting from the first 12 hours after birth. The vaccine has been shown to be highly effective and safe. Hepatitis B vaccination coverage has been over 97% for several decades. Our immunization system is well built and gives positive results," the Associate Professor stressed.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All