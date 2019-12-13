3.42 RUB
Farewell Bell rings for more than 50,000 graduates across Belarus
It was a particularly solemn and touching moment for the 11th grade students. Ninth graders were no less excited: this year there are more than 90,000 of them. All of them are future lawyers and doctors, teachers and military servicemen, computer programmers and even Olympic champions. Next week the graduates will start taking their exams. And after the certificates are presented, the university admission campaign will begin.
