Manual on investigation of cybercrime presented by Investigative Committee
The Investigative Committee presented the book "Computer information in Investigative Activities." This manual has no analogues and absorbed all the algorithms of the investigation of cybercrime.
The publication was prepared from scratch. It reflects modernity: high technology, messengers, social networks. They worked on the book for six months. The first circulation will be just over 400 copies. The manual will be supplemented. The positive experience of our investigators in cases related to crimes in the field of IT contributed to the edition.
The information from the manual will also be useful for other law enforcement agencies, as well as for cyber security departments in various companies.
