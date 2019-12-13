Ambassador of Belarus to Hungary: Our countries stand for peace

Hungary and Belarus are on the side of peace. This was stated by Belarusian Ambassador to Hungary Vladimir Ulakhovich in an exclusive interview to the program "Main Air".

In many ways, Belarus and Hungary have the same views on the situation in Ukraine, says the diplomat. "You noticed, both foreign ministers said that our countries are on the side of peace. And this voice will get stronger and stronger," the ambassador believes. - Because the reality is that people are dying, that damage is being done, not only to neighboring countries, but to the entire continent of Europe. This is clearly against the interests of most people."

Vladimir Ulakhovich, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Hungary: