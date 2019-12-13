3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ambassador of Belarus to Hungary: Our countries stand for peace
Hungary and Belarus are on the side of peace. This was stated by Belarusian Ambassador to Hungary Vladimir Ulakhovich in an exclusive interview to the program "Main Air".
In many ways, Belarus and Hungary have the same views on the situation in Ukraine, says the diplomat. "You noticed, both foreign ministers said that our countries are on the side of peace. And this voice will get stronger and stronger," the ambassador believes. - Because the reality is that people are dying, that damage is being done, not only to neighboring countries, but to the entire continent of Europe. This is clearly against the interests of most people."
Vladimir Ulakhovich, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Hungary:
”Sooner or later, the voice of peace will become stronger and stronger. And, of course, our common desire is to stop the acute phase of this conflict as soon as possible. We have to resolve issues at the negotiating table, no matter how hard it is. And you know how emotionally, how sincerely the President of Belarus feels about this. So I would say that both Hungary and Belarus are on the side of peace.”
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All