Brazilian ambassador: Potash fertilizer supplies are of strategic importance for food security around the world

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Belarus Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl told how Belarus and Brazil are overcoming the sanctions situation.

Brazil sees the relationship between the two countries in a very positive way, especially in the field of agriculture, as the supply of potash fertilizers of high quality at a competitive price is of great importance for Brazil's agro-sector, the diplomat said. "In turn, Brazil supplied Embraer S.A. aircrafts for Belavia, so we can say that the dialog between Brazil and Belarus has been very active. Of course, due to the sanctions, we have faced a number of challenges and problems. We are taking all possible measures to overcome these difficulties in order to maintain the level of trade at a high level. I am cooperating with the government of Belarus on this issue," said Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl.

"First, we are trying to convince the countries that have imposed sanctions that potash supplies are strategically important for food security around the world," the diplomat said. - And food should be available to people in all countries, accordingly, fertilizer supplies should not be interrupted either. We are talking to the European Union and the United States to convey to them the complexity and sensitivity of this situation.

