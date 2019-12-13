3.42 RUB
Ambassador of Brazil to Belarus: the Brazilian and the Belarusian peoples have a lot in common
The Brazilian and the Belarusian people have a lot in common. And culture is the element that unites us. This is the opinion shared by the Ambassador of Brazil to Belarus at the film show within the festival of the Latin American culture.
Bernard Jorge Leopold de Garcia Klingl noted - cooperation between Minsk and Brasilia must and will develop in all possible spheres, as opposed to the Western sanctions.
Brazil condemns all kinds of sanctions that are one-sided and hinder cooperation. Brazil's goal is to expand trade with Belarus in order to make it diverse, versatile and mutually beneficial. Traditionally, Belarus and Brazil have two main points for closer cooperation. These are the sphere of potash fertilizers, as well as the aviation industry. Our main goal is to expand and develop cooperation in these and other areas.
The Brazilian diplomat also underlined the desire to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.
