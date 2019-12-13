Ambassador of Brazil to Belarus: the Brazilian and the Belarusian peoples have a lot in common

Brazil condemns all kinds of sanctions that are one-sided and hinder cooperation. Brazil's goal is to expand trade with Belarus in order to make it diverse, versatile and mutually beneficial. Traditionally, Belarus and Brazil have two main points for closer cooperation. These are the sphere of potash fertilizers, as well as the aviation industry. Our main goal is to expand and develop cooperation in these and other areas.

Bernard Jorge Leopold de Garcia Klingl - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Belarus