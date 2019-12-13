3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ambassador tells about affected citizens of Belarus in Israel and opportunities to leave the country
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Israel Yevgeny Vorobyev told reporters about the condition of the affected Belarusians and possibilities to leave Israel, BelTA informs.
According to the head of the diplomatic mission, tens of thousands of natives of Belarus live in Israel, thousands of whom have retained Belarusian citizenship.
"In order to obtain all possible information about the victims, the embassy is in constant close contact with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Israeli police and other security agencies, as well as medical institutions. Our fellow countrymen help us a lot. There is an association of natives of Belarus in Israel with branches in almost all regions. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who helps us to establish the fate of our fellow citizens," he said.
Yevgeny Vorobyev regretfully informed that there are some victims among the Belarusians: a Belarusian citizen was seriously wounded as a result of missile fire, and is now in an Israeli hospital. Doctors are fighting for her life. Her son was also injured, but, fortunately, the wound turned out to be light. "The embassy is in constant contact with their loved ones," the diplomat noted.
"Today it also became known that another Belarusian citizen, following the bomb shelter during the shelling, suffered a leg injury. She was promptly provided with free assistance in an Israeli hospital," said the ambassador.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All