Polish Embassy in Belarus to open book of condolences in connection with tragic death of mayor of Gdansk

Words of grief can be conveyed on January 21 from 10.00 to 15.00. The farewell ceremony and the funeral of Paweł Adamowicz will be held tomorrow. January 19 will be a national mourning in Poland. The attack on the mayor of Gdansk was committed at a charity concert on January 13.

