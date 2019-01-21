PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Polish Embassy in Belarus to open book of condolences today

The Polish Embassy in Belarus today will open a book of condolences in connection with the tragic death of the mayor of Gdansk. Words of grief can be left from 10:00 to 15:00.

Yesterday Poland parted with Paweł Adamowicz, who tragically died on January 13. The attack on him was committed earlier during a charity concert by a resident of Gdansk convicted of a bank robbery.

