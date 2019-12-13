U.S. Embassy in Belarus thanks our country for helping American citizens return home

With border closures and increasing restrictions on commercial traffic returning home for those abroad is not an easy task. The U.S. Embassy in Minsk thanks the Belarusian government for helping American citizens to return to their homeland. On April 15, 45 Americans from Belarus and Turkey returned to the USA thanks to our aid. With such solidarity, together we can overcome everything. By the way, as Belavia reports, at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the company specially adjusted the flight schedule for April.