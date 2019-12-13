MART regulation promotes eco products in public catering

Starting next year the use of plastic forks, spoons, knives, plates, cups and containers in public catering will be banned. They should be replaced by products made of paper, wood or sugar beet. The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade published a list of ECO utensil at its site. Almost 10,000 public catering outlets do not use plastic utensil at all, while 20% of cafes use only plastic utensil at the moment.