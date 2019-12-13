PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Beds for cows and waistcoats for calves. What effect do such experiments have?

Belarus has always paid special attention to the development of the agricultural sector that feeds the country. It is important that technologies were followed and advanced developments applied. For example, a company in Pinsk started producing beds for cows. Lying on special mats, animals feel more comfortable and give more milk. And near Vitebsk cows are dressed in waistcoats to protect them from colds.

