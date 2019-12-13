3.42 RUB
More than 2000 proposals made to amend Administrative Offence Code
The corresponding statement was made by the Head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko. Meanwhile, the updated version already includes more than 1000 pages. It is being revised by the members of the Presidential Administration, parliamentarians, lawyers. All opinions will be taken into account. Igor Sergeenko also informed that the administration is going to enlarge the practice of regional receptions of citizens. In 2020 visits will be paid to all 118 districts of Belarus. They will start in February.
