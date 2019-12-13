PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Refugees return home losing hope of entering European Union

Those refugees who have lost hope are returning home. Last night, more than 400 refugees took a flight of Iraqi Airways to Iraq, for which the European Union did not pay a cent. Unlike its European partners, Belarus consistently complies with its obligations: the refugees are not forced into anything. Those who want to leave have arrived at the airport unhindered; moreover, meals are provided for children and medical care is available to everyone at their first request.

