Refugees return home losing hope of entering European Union
Those refugees who have lost hope are returning home. Last night, more than 400 refugees took a flight of Iraqi Airways to Iraq, for which the European Union did not pay a cent. Unlike its European partners, Belarus consistently complies with its obligations: the refugees are not forced into anything. Those who want to leave have arrived at the airport unhindered; moreover, meals are provided for children and medical care is available to everyone at their first request.
