Flow of visa-free tourists to Brest Region almost doubles over a year

This was reported to journalists by the Chairman of Brest Regional Executive Committee Anatoly Lis. For the entire period of visa-free mode 38 thousand foreign guests visited the region, and the income from services amounted to $2 million. The increase in tourist flow is associated with the celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Brest. At the same time, a little more than 30% of the flow of foreign tourists used the services of Brest tour operators. Therefore, it is necessary to create a new effective system of tourist information centers, to open representative offices of travel agencies abroad.