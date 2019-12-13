Natalya Kochanova congratulates little patients of National Scientific and Practical Center for Children's Oncology, Hematology and Immunology

A large-scale charity event "Our Children" continues in Belarus. A kind and truly magical atmosphere prevails in the National Scientific and Practical Center for Children's Oncology, Hematology and Immunology in Borovlyany, where little children bravely fight a terrible disease. Natalya Kochanova came to greet the children on Christmas. The senators presented to the center a light microscope, which is very necessary for the first and most important stage of the disease diagnosis - the analysis of bone marrow cells.