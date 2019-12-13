Belarus receives July 3 greetings from worldwide

One of the first warm greetings came from our eastern partners. Official Beijing wished the head of state and the Belarusian people happiness and wellbeing, and the country to be powerful and prosperous.



Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China:



“In recent years, Belarus has achieved notable success in national stability and economic development. As in the past, China will support Belarus in pursuing the development path corresponding to its own national conditions and is ready to continue providing feasible assistance to the social and economic development of Belarus.”



Our reliable partners in the Asian region have sent their greetings as well. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, India, Thailand, Syria, Singapore - this is an incomplete list of those who share the joy of our main national holiday. Belarus continues to achieve many successes in the development of the country - this was noted by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of Vietnam:



“Recently, the cooperative relationship between the two countries in various fields has become more and more effective, positively contributing to the construction and development of each country. With the determination of the leaders and peoples of the two countries, I am convinced that the relations of traditional friendship and multilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus will continue to deepen.”



Best wishes have been sent by a African countries Zimbabwe and Kenya. The leaders of Serbia and Turkey addressed the Belarusians with their greetings. Aleksandar Vucic and Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted the mutual understanding and respect that are inherent in the diplomatic and economic relations with Minsk. The greetings from international organizations and integration associations, such as the CIS, the CSTO, the FAO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, confirm this thesis.



Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization:



“Belarus today is a sovereign state that pursues an independent and peace-loving foreign policy, actively develops cooperation with foreign partners in different parts of the globe, and makes a significant contribution to international security and stability. The Republic of Belarus has been an inseparable part of the SCO family for more than 12 years, it has been taking an active part in SCO events and making a worthy contribution to the development of the organization.”



The world's spiritual leaders have also joined in extending their heartfelt congratulations. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, Pope Francis wished our country peace and prosperity. And congratulations continue to flow to Belarusians and the head of state on the main national holiday.



