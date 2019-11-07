EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus celebrates November 7 today

Belarus today celebrates a holiday that for many decades has been a major one in a large country. Historians will note that Belarus entered the international arena as an independent state, made a serious leap in the economy, science, culture and social sphere. We preserved as well as increased our potential by choosing our own development path. President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Belarusians on October Revolution Day.

