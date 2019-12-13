3.43 RUB
Greetings on Knowledge Day from ISS
September 1 greetings came from the ISS. Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Petr Dubrov congratulated teachers and students on the Day of Knowledge and noted the contribution of enthusiasts and professionals in space exploration, adding that astronautics is one of the most science-intensive fields. They thanked teachers and wished students to achieve their goals and not lose interest in new things.
"There is nothing more beautiful than learning new things, learning to fulfill any wish, even cosmic ones. The world around is amazing and beautiful. Try to find such a thing, which will be useful for mankind and interesting for you. Don't be afraid to dream," the message says.
