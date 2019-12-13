Vladimir Putin's greetings on Belarus-Russia Unity Day

In his greeting telegram to Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus will continue fruitful joint work to develop the whole range of constructive allied relations.



"A quarter of a century ago the Treaty on the Formation of the Community of Belarus and Russia was signed. It became the first significant step on the way of integration between our countries. Since then we have managed to do a lot to strengthen Russian-Belarusian ties. The Union State mechanisms ensure a high level of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, humanitarian and many other spheres. Moscow and Minsk coordinate their efforts in the international arena, making a significant contribution to stability and security in the Eurasian space," reads the greeting message.



