3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Vladimir Putin's greetings on Belarus-Russia Unity Day
In his greeting telegram to Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus will continue fruitful joint work to develop the whole range of constructive allied relations.
"A quarter of a century ago the Treaty on the Formation of the Community of Belarus and Russia was signed. It became the first significant step on the way of integration between our countries. Since then we have managed to do a lot to strengthen Russian-Belarusian ties. The Union State mechanisms ensure a high level of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, humanitarian and many other spheres. Moscow and Minsk coordinate their efforts in the international arena, making a significant contribution to stability and security in the Eurasian space," reads the greeting message.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All