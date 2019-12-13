Foreign leaders send congratulations on Independence Day to President and Belarusian people

The President of Belarus continues to receive congratulations from the heads of state and government, foreign politicians and public figures. The Head of State and the Belarusian people were congratulated by the UN Secretary General, Pope Francis, the leaders of Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Israel, Cuba, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Algeria, Kenya and other countries.





Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that our countries are linked by close relations of alliance and partnership, which will only grow stronger, since they are beneficial to both states. The Russian president expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus will continue to actively participate in the integration processes in the Eurasian space. Vladimir Putin also noted the exceptional importance of today's holiday. According to him, July 3 is a significant date in the history of Belarus: the liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders became one of the most important victories won during the Great Patriotic War.





The Chairman of the People's Republic of China wished Belarus prosperity and power, and happiness to the Belarusian people. The head of the PRC stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of the Chinese-Belarusian relations and appreciates the deep friendship with the head of the Belarusian state. While addressing President Lukashenko, he noted that Belarus has achieved undoubted success in various areas under your strong leadership. China, as a good friend and partner, is sincerely happy about this and will support the development path chosen by Belarus in accordance with its national conditions, provide firm support on issues related to the fundamental interests of Belarus, and is ready to continue to provide all possible assistance to the socio-economic development of Belarus.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the level of relations with Belarus. In particular, he has noted that the relationship between the countries is getting stronger and developing.





Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed confidence that, on the solid basis of traditional friendship, the parties would continue to strengthen Serbian-Belarusian relations and develop comprehensive cooperation.





UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the warmest congratulations to the Belarusian people.



