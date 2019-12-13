Fire in Budslau Сhurch

This week was overshadowed by an unpleasant event in Budslav. The fire damaged the national sanctuary, the Budslau Church. Rescuers fought selflessly for 7.5 hours to save the shrine. The flames destroyed the roof, but the building survived.

This three-century old historical monument has survived the World War II, but now it is facing a new test. Now the most terrible element for the church is water. Heavy rains can cause much more damage than fire. In the near future the specialists have to cover parts of the collapsed roof with a tarpaulin, in order to avoid destruction of the building.