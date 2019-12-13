3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Fire in Budslau Сhurch
This week was overshadowed by an unpleasant event in Budslav. The fire damaged the national sanctuary, the Budslau Church. Rescuers fought selflessly for 7.5 hours to save the shrine. The flames destroyed the roof, but the building survived.
This three-century old historical monument has survived the World War II, but now it is facing a new test. Now the most terrible element for the church is water. Heavy rains can cause much more damage than fire. In the near future the specialists have to cover parts of the collapsed roof with a tarpaulin, in order to avoid destruction of the building.
The restoration of the sanctuary in Myadel District has been ordered by the President.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All