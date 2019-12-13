PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Fire triggered by downed drone in Gomel, rescuers eliminate flame

The fall of a presumably downed drone caused a fire in a brick warehouse building in Gomel, 8 Ilyicha Lane. Emergency Situations Ministry units liquidated the fire, reports BelTA with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

No one was injured. The fire damaged 5 square meters of roofing

