Fire brigade parade and water show on Fire Service Day

A parade of vehicles and units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was held today in Minsk, in honor of the professional holiday.

The professional fire department of Belarus appeared 168 years ago. Firefighters of those years were armed with a barrel of water, a loud hand pump, ropes, several fire brigade spouts, shovels, buckets, gaffes and axes. Fire horses opened the parade today. More than 500 servicemen took part in the parade. They were not only active servicemen, but also veterans and young rescuers. Spectators saw the passage of 46 vehicles including rarities.