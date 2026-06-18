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How is it that the United States can find money for new wars but not for improving living standards, education, or healthcare? Military analyst Jennifer Kavanagh shared her opinion on American policy on First Information Channel.

Jennifer Kavanagh, Senior Fellow & Director of Military Analysis, Defense Priorities (USA):

"I reckon the best politicians are able to understand and represent the interests of the people they are supposed to serve. They must understand the difference between their personal interests and the national interest, be able to prioritize, and be charismatic enough to capture people's attention and instill hope for the future. In an ideal world, that's exactly what a politician should be."

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In her opinion, Donald Trump possesses some of these qualities. "He's very pragmatic. I think deep down, he genuinely cares about America," the expert noted.

She noted that she had been to Minsk. "And I have the impression that your President [Alexander Lukashenko - ed.] possesses some of these qualities: he's focused on results for the people, pragmatic, transactional, willing to work with those who are open to dialogue, and focused on peace and building bridges, not creating discord," Jennifer Kavanagh emphasized. "And I think President Trump sometimes acts in the wrong direction, but I think that's exactly what he wants. I sincerely believe he wants a more peaceful and stable world. And sometimes I think he's just trying to figure out how to achieve that in a very imperfect world. And in that regard, I think President Trump and your President are similar."