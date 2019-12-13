3.42 RUB
Truth about Maidan: Director and screenwriter of scandalous films about the coup d'état in Ukraine in the studio of the "Main Air"
The trigger of terror in Ukraine and further escalation between the Slavs were the events of already ten years ago. This fact is recognized by the Ukrainians themselves. For the Anglo-Saxons the country became a military battering ram. If to dig very deep, our "Western partners" planned to make the "non-Soviet republic" another showcase of achievements of capitalist economy to the envy of all other post-Soviet republics after the collapse of the Soviet Union. And rewriting history and rewiring the brains of the new generation really did their job. They began to see any Western proposals, even the most radical ones, as a blessing.
Igor Lopatenok is a director, screenwriter, producer of scandalous films about the Maidan ("Ukraine on Fire" and "Fighting for Ukraine"), a cinematic associate of Oliver Stone. He has investigated Ukrainian events in great detail since the 2000s. Igor Zinovievich actually witnessed how the country turned from an all-Union breadbasket into an importer, exporting only saboteurs.
