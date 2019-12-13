The trigger of terror in Ukraine and further escalation between the Slavs were the events of already ten years ago. This fact is recognized by the Ukrainians themselves. For the Anglo-Saxons the country became a military battering ram. If to dig very deep, our "Western partners" planned to make the "non-Soviet republic" another showcase of achievements of capitalist economy to the envy of all other post-Soviet republics after the collapse of the Soviet Union. And rewriting history and rewiring the brains of the new generation really did their job. They began to see any Western proposals, even the most radical ones, as a blessing.