The Federal Security Service of Russia has published documents which show that the blame attributed to the USSR for the death of Polish officers in Katyn was the work of the Nazis. And after all, the Ministry of Propaganda of Germany, led by Goebbels, managed for many decades ahead to instill lies and hatred in the minds of people, which became an apple of discord between Poles and Russians. But the memories of witnesses of this historical drama, documented in 1945 at the Leningrad trial, saw the light. Prisoner Arnaud Duret, sent to forest work near Katyn, recalls how SS units brought people in cars and dumped them into a 15-20 meter deep ditch. The Polish officers at Katyn in 1941 were shot by the Nazis, not by the NKVD, Dure testifies.