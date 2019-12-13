Rules of staying in Belarus for foreigners updated

The rules of staying for foreigners in the country were updated. The law was signed the day before by the President. The periods of residence of foreign citizens necessary to obtain the relevant permits have been reduced. The shortest ones are provided for highly qualified specialists, needed by the Belarusian economy. Now every foreigner has 10 days instead of 5 to register at the place of temporary residence. It is expected that this will simplify business contacts and increase the interest of tourists in Belarus.



The law also expanded the list of educational programs according to which foreigners can obtain the temporary residence permits. This will allow Belarusian universities to increase the export of services. Education in our country is received by more than 20000 foreigners today.

