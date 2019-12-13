Government of Belarus discusses measures to protect domestic market

It concerns reducing the import of food products, which are produced in our country in sufficient quantities. The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade has developed recommendations on compliance with the provisions of the Doctrine of National Security, where the share of Belarusian goods on store shelves should be at least 80-85%. Now it is 77%. Our manufacturers need to advertise their goods more and compete in price with foreign ones to attract the costumers. It is recommended that retail outlets give good places for their products. This also applies to online commerce.