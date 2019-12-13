3.39 RUB
Government of Belarus discusses measures to protect domestic market
It concerns reducing the import of food products, which are produced in our country in sufficient quantities. The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade has developed recommendations on compliance with the provisions of the Doctrine of National Security, where the share of Belarusian goods on store shelves should be at least 80-85%. Now it is 77%. Our manufacturers need to advertise their goods more and compete in price with foreign ones to attract the costumers. It is recommended that retail outlets give good places for their products. This also applies to online commerce.
Special attention is paid to protection of the market from substandard products. They are registered and banned from deliveries. In the first quarter, more than 400 imported products were blacklisted.
