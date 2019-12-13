PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus government sets size of minimum wage from January 1

The amount of monthly minimum wage will change in Belarus next year. This is provided in the decree of the Council of Ministers. So, from January 1, the size of the "minimum wage" will be Br554. The minimum wage will rise by 17.5% against the beginning of this year, then the minimum wage was set at Br4.57.

