Belarus Government defines scheme for placing companies under temporary administrative receivership

The government has defined the scheme for placing companies under temporary administrative receivership. This is provided by the decree № 56 of the Council of Ministers of January 24, 2023, which has been officially published on the National Legal Internet Portal.

The document approved the regulation on the procedure for placing commercial organizations under temporary administrative receivership, as well as the provision on the payment of remuneration to the receiver.

Regional executive committees and Minsk City Executive Committee will form a register of commercial organizations registered in the territory of the respective region and Minsk, based on their significance, scale of production, impact on the labor market, budget replenishment and other criteria. Local authorities will also analyze the activities of commercial organizations included in the registers to determine whether there are grounds for placing them under temporary administrative receivership. Decisions on the beginning and termination of temporary administrative receivership are made after consideration by the Council of Ministers.