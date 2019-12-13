3.43 RUB
Government of Belarus supports development of domestic tourism amid the epidemic
Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko announced this in an interview with BelTA. Among the stimulating measures are the development of new routes, improvement of infrastructure, tax incentives, preferences and flexible pricing policy. There will be norms that additionally regulate disputes between tourists and companies. Insurance, creation of a special fund or a bank guarantee will provide safety for travel companies and the guarantee of a refund to travelers.
Disease situation under control
As for the situation in the country with COVID-19, it is under control! Igor PetrishENko noted the prerequisites for the transition of schools to distance learning. No more than 10 percent of students study remotely. When a coronavirus is detected in educational institutions, measures are promptly taken to prevent the spread of infection.
During this difficult period, more than 51 000 healthcare workers have already received supplements. Over 350 million rubles has been allocated for support.
