Government of Belarus establishes procedure for obtaining permissions to provide farm tourism services

The government has established the procedure for obtaining a permit for the provision of services in the field of farm tourism. This is provided by the decree of the Council of Ministers № 860 of December 9, 2022, BelTA informs, citing the National Legal Internet Portal.

One has to send a written application for the provision of services in the field of farm tourism to the district executive committee. According to the location of farm tourism, it should be done by a natural person, engaged in such activities, producing and processing agricultural products on the plots of land in rural areas, small towns for the construction and maintenance of single-family or town houses, including apartments in a block of houses, or farming personal households.

In addition to written applications to the district executive committees, physical persons and agricultural organizations also submit a written consent of the owner of the residential building for its use for such activities.

The decree defines the procedure for actions of district executive committees and district commissions for a comprehensive and objective assessment of tourist farms, establishes which documents and information are requested by district executive committees. It also outlines the grounds on which the district executive committee refuses to accept a written application and the cases in which the district executive committee decides to terminate the activities on the territory of eco tourist farms.

The decree also establishes standard forms of contracts for the provision of services to tourists, for the provision of services.