Today we want to raise the Iron Curtain around our countries. The world experience gives us an understanding of what the baits are worth and what the once tantalizing Western world has turned into. This opinion was shared by Ilze Liepa, People's Artist of Russia, on the air of the Belarusian TV. A month ago the "civilized" government of Lithuania decided to deprive the ballerina of citizenship of the Baltic Republic because of her pro-Russian position.

For an interview with the director of the Russian national ballet school the film crew went to Moscow. They talked about ballet people on the political stage, about how the ballet school, which is led by Ilze, helps Russian soldiers at the front and the warm attitude of the prima ballerina to our President.

Ilze Liepa, People's Artist of Russia, ballerina: