Government of Lithuania deprived famous ballerina of citizenship: Ilze Liepa about help to soldiers of Russia, warm attitude to President of Belarus
Today we want to raise the Iron Curtain around our countries. The world experience gives us an understanding of what the baits are worth and what the once tantalizing Western world has turned into. This opinion was shared by Ilze Liepa, People's Artist of Russia, on the air of the Belarusian TV. A month ago the "civilized" government of Lithuania decided to deprive the ballerina of citizenship of the Baltic Republic because of her pro-Russian position.
For an interview with the director of the Russian national ballet school the film crew went to Moscow. They talked about ballet people on the political stage, about how the ballet school, which is led by Ilze, helps Russian soldiers at the front and the warm attitude of the prima ballerina to our President.
Ilze Liepa, People's Artist of Russia, ballerina:
“I think you should be proud of your President, understand that he is a protection for you. Protection of your children from this foam of ugliness, which has taken over the whole Europe and America. For me, our relations with Belarus are a perfect prototype of how Russia's relations with all former republics should be built. Of course, the Western world wants to dismember us and destroy us one by one.”
