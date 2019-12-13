Government limits growth of prices for socially important goods

The prices were frozen for foodstuffs that we buy almost every day - cereals, milk, meat, vegetables and fruits, as well as the medicines of prime necessity - antibiotics, antiviral drugs, painkillers and nasal drops. These drugs are now in high demand, given the viral time, and coronavirus infection.

The list includes not only Belarusian goods, but imported ones, as well. This also applies to foodstuffs. After all, there is something that is simply should be on the shelf. For example, rice, tea, coffee, and many fruits. Now the new rules of the game in our market must be taken into account by importers.