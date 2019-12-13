3.42 RUB
Government of Belarus redistributes subventions for housing construction across the regions
The Decree of the Council of Ministers of December 29, 2023 № 996 provided for the redistribution of subventions for housing construction by regions, the document is officially published on the National Legal Internet Portal.
According to the document, there will be redistributed subventions transferred from the republican budget to the consolidated budgets of the regions and the budget of Minsk to finance the costs associated with the provision of subsidies to citizens to pay part of the interest on loans issued by banks for the construction (reconstruction) of housing, and subsidies for the repayment of the principal debt on these loans.
In total, it is planned to redistribute more than 715 million rubles. The resolution came into force on the day of its adoption.
