Government submits new draft decrees on social guarantees to President

The government presented several new draft decrees to the President on support for multi-child families, housing construction and development of the pension system. Social guarantees are one of the key positions in the structure of modern Belarus. Last year alone, 4.7 billion rubles was allocated for state benefits, education, medicine, housing and other measures to support those who are raising three or more children.

This year, at least 5 billion rubles will be provided. Today there is a need for additional measures of support in building and buying houses for multi-child families. Adjustments to the Family Capital program are also on the agenda.

According to the results of the meeting, it became known that the opportunities of early use of the family capital will be expanded in areas such as housing, medicine and education. A new option will be the possibility of purchasing social rehabilitation and adaptation tools for families whose children or parents have disabilities.

The government also proposes approaches to the development of the pension system. The main goal is to increase the personal interest of employees in the formation of their future pension rights.