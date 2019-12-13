Government submits forecast of economic development to President

Definitely, the time of the first results and forecasts for the next year has come. The government presented the forecast of economic development for the new year to the President.

Many risks of this year will not go away. We'll have to live and work under the wing of a pandemic. Many enterprises did not look like outsiders in the struggle for markets under COVID conditions.

In the forecast, next year looks quite good. There is expectation that the economy will enter a growth trajectory. And blaming the pandemic will no longer work - the President made a special emphasis on that. The government will have to focus its efforts. However, the formula is well known. To put it very simply - prices, salaries, employment. The policy is verified beyond doubt. No matter how difficult the conditions on the external circuit and within the country are, social sustainability remains at the forefront of economic planning.