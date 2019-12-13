3.42 RUB
Government predicts decrease in fruit and vegetables prices in Belarus
A good harvest of vegetables and fruits is expected in Belarus this year. The government expects their prices to go down. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko during his visit to Tolochin Cannery. The company has its own gardens and is engaged in the cultivation and production of French fries. Such root crops require high-tech storage facilities. This issue is being discussed. At the same time, the country has enough storage facilities to hold the entire harvest, because our production volume exceeds consumption many times over.
Now they discuss g the issues of storage of potatoes and vegetables until summer without losses and in good condition. For this they need to build storage facilities of another type and on modern technologies. The old warehouses are planned to be taken out of operation and replaced with new ones.
