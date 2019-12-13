Government establishes list of goods banned for import and sale in Belarus

The list includes products of cosmetics companies and car manufacturers. If they are detected at the border when imported into Belarus, the trucks will be turned around. If they are found in shops, markets, fairs or online venues, the owners will be ordered to stop the sale. The decree does not apply to the same goods if they are brought from abroad for personal use, as well as the cars from the list of those registered in the EEC countries, as well as those temporarily imported into the customs territory of the Five. The decree will come into force in 10 days and will be valid for six months. Shops that sell the banned goods will be forced to suspend their wholesale and retail sale and carry out an inventory within five working days. Those who violate the ban on the import and sale of banned goods from the list of the Council of Ministers will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.