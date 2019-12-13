3.39 RUB
Government establishes list of goods banned for import and sale in Belarus
With a view to protecting national interests and in the context of unfriendly actions against the Belarusian people, the Government hasissued a decree setting a list of goods which are prohibited for import and sale in our country. The document has been adopted in pursuance of the Decree of the President on the application of special measures.
The list includes products of cosmetics companies and car manufacturers. If they are detected at the border when imported into Belarus, the trucks will be turned around. If they are found in shops, markets, fairs or online venues, the owners will be ordered to stop the sale. The decree does not apply to the same goods if they are brought from abroad for personal use, as well as the cars from the list of those registered in the EEC countries, as well as those temporarily imported into the customs territory of the Five. The decree will come into force in 10 days and will be valid for six months. Shops that sell the banned goods will be forced to suspend their wholesale and retail sale and carry out an inventory within five working days. Those who violate the ban on the import and sale of banned goods from the list of the Council of Ministers will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
Belarus has always adhered to the principle of good neighborliness and friendly partnerships with countries and companies from different continents. We are always ready to find points of mutually beneficial cooperation. And this is the first time our country has resorted to such actions as retaliatory sanctions, but they are caused by objective reasons, because the actions of the countries, which have fallen under the ban, are damaging not just Belarus, but each of us.
