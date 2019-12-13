PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Trinity

Today Orthodox Christians celebrate the Feast of the Holy Trinity or Pentecost. The church remembers the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles - the appearance to people of the Trinity of God: the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. In the temples the clergy put on green robes. The faithful come to consecrate bouquets of greenery and decorate their homes with flowers and freshly cut grass.

